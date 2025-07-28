Atlas Honda launches CG 150 in Pakistan

Atlas Honda has launched the Honda CG 150 in Pakistan, offering a new, cost-effective option in the 150cc motorcycle category. This is the company’s first major model addition in this range after years of limited changes focused mostly on cosmetic updates like decals and minor tweaks.

The CG 150 is designed to mirror the market positioning of the CG 125 in the 125cc category—affordable, simple, and built for everyday use. It aims to attract buyers seeking a traditional-looking motorcycle with core performance features rather than luxury add-ons.

The bike is priced at an ex-factory rate of Rs 459,900, which places it well below the more premium CB 150F and CB 150S models. This price point is expected to appeal to daily commuters, small business owners, and riders in both urban and semi-urban areas.

Design-wise, the CG 150 sticks to a classic silhouette. It features a round LED headlight, chrome front and rear fenders, and a flat leather seat, combining retro styling with modern elements. The matte green fuel tank paired with golden CG 150 badging adds a fresh visual identity while maintaining the brand’s traditional look.

Mechanically, the bike is equipped with a 150cc 4-stroke, air-cooled engine optimized for fuel efficiency and durability. It comes with an all-forward gear transmission, offering smoother shifting and improved handling. A combi brake system ensures better control during braking, particularly on busy city roads.

Additional features include alloy wheels, digital-analog hybrid meter display, LED lighting for headlamp and indicators, and an exposed frame and engine layout, giving it a rugged, no-nonsense appeal. While it may not offer the advanced tech of premium models, it provides a reliable and affordable ride for those who want performance without breaking the bank.

With the CG 150, Atlas Honda appears to be responding to a growing demand for mid-range motorcycles that balance performance, price, and practical features—especially in Pakistan’s current economic climate, where value is more critical than ever.