Alizeh Shah alleges death threats from actress Minsa Malik

Actress Alizeh Shah has claimed that fellow actress Minsa Malik is threatening her with death, and warned that Minsa should be held responsible if anything happens to her. Alizeh made the allegations in a series of Instagram Stories on July 28, reigniting a long-running conflict between the two.

According to Alizeh, Minsa Malik is sending her threats through unknown numbers, just as she allegedly did three years ago. Without naming her directly in every post, Alizeh made it clear through context and past accusations that Minsa is the person she is referring to.

The actress also shared WhatsApp screenshots from a conversation with a man named Sultan, dated December 2022. She included audio recordings in which Sultan appears to reference Minsa. Alizeh said these messages show how the harassment has continued over time.

This is not the first time Alizeh Shah has spoken out against Minsa Malik. She previously accused her of slapping her during a drama shoot. Alizeh admitted she reacted by hitting Minsa with a sandal. She also claimed Minsa filed false police reports and used industry influence to intimidate her.

Despite the serious allegations, Minsa Malik has yet to respond publicly. Alizeh, meanwhile, has called on her fans to demand an apology from Minsa. She stated that if the truth comes out, she is willing to forgive. The entertainment industry is now watching closely for Minsa’s side of the story.