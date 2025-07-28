Gunman opens fire in Bangkok market, killing 6 including himself

Bangkok, July 28, 2025 — A gunman opened fire in a busy market in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, on Monday, killing at least six people, including himself, authorities said.

According to Reuters, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Charn Gupta, confirmed that the attacker took his own life after the shooting spree. Five of the victims were market security guards, police said.

The shooting occurred in the Bang Sue district, in a market known primarily for trading agricultural goods. Police officer Sanong Saengmani stated that no tourists were harmed in the incident.

A video clip shared by authorities showed the suspected shooter walking through the market’s parking area wearing a white cap and a bag slung across his chest.

Police are currently investigating the identity of the assailant and the motive behind the attack.

Thailand has seen a rise in gun-related violence in recent years. In October 2023, a 14-year-old opened fire in a luxury shopping mall, killing two people and injuring five. In 2022, a former police officer killed 36 people, including 22 children, in a brutal knife and gun attack at a daycare center in eastern Thailand.

Gun ownership is relatively common in Thailand, and while mass shootings remain rare, such incidents have raised alarm over public safety and their potential impact on tourism, a key pillar of the country’s economy.