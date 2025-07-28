Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan pledge to boost trade to $100 million

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to increase their bilateral trade volume to $100 million. This was decided during the fifth session of their Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific Cooperation. Trade between the two countries had fallen from $11.2 million in 2022-23 to just $5.18 million in 2024-25. Both sides emphasized reviving trade and strengthening ties.

Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari highlighted the need for cooperation across various sectors. These include trade, tourism, energy, agriculture, science, technology, and education. He praised the revival of the Pakistan-Kyrgyz Joint Business Council and the upcoming Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on electronic data interchange between customs authorities. This will help improve cross-border trade.

The two countries also discussed enhancing regional connectivity through the Pakistan-Kyrgyz Transit Trade Agreement. Both nations signed MoUs on halal trade and agriculture, focusing on food exports and veterinary cooperation. Leghari welcomed Kyrgyzstan’s offer to provide logistics access for Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation, calling it a key step in enterprise cooperation.

Further, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to deepen collaboration in health, mining, and financial sectors. They plan to improve cooperation in Islamic banking and financial innovation. Education and youth engagement also remain priorities, with a focus on STEM training and academic exchanges to build future leaders and promote sustainable development.

The commission’s session reaffirmed a shared vision for a stronger partnership. Both countries aim for integrated growth based on respect, cooperation, and regional peace. As members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan continue expanding economic and defense ties with other nations, including recent talks with Saudi Arabia and China.