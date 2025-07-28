Pakistan’s EV future sparks interest from 3,800+ investors

More than 3,800 investors and companies have shown strong interest in establishing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Pakistan. This growing momentum reflects a major push toward clean energy and sustainable transport, as the country looks to reduce fuel dependency and cut emissions.

According to Dr. Sardar Moazzam, Managing Director of the National Energy Conservation Authority (NEECA), around 30 to 35 charging stations are already functional and have registered with the authority. NEECA has officially issued licenses to 71 stations, and another 128 applications are currently being reviewed. This marks a rapid increase in EV-related activity across major cities.

Dr. Moazzam added that both local and international companies are eyeing the growing EV market in Pakistan. Several investors also plan to introduce battery-swapping stations, which allow EV users to replace empty batteries with fully charged ones in minutes. This innovation could solve long charging times and support commercial EV fleets such as taxis, delivery vans, and buses.

Investor confidence has risen further due to the government’s recent decision to lower electricity tariffs specifically for EV charging stations. Dr. Moazzam emphasized that NEECA has streamlined the approval process, issuing licenses within 15 working days once the necessary paperwork is complete. This fast-track system is designed to remove bureaucratic hurdles and encourage private sector involvement.

Pakistan’s EV infrastructure is still in its early stages, but interest from thousands of investors signals a promising future. With supportive policies, emerging technologies, and a growing need for clean transportation, the country is poised to become a regional hub for electric mobility in the coming years.