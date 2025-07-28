Thailand, Cambodia clash ahead of truce talks

Thailand and Cambodia are set to hold peace talks on Monday to resolve a fierce border conflict now in its fifth day. The dispute involves a handful of ancient temples located in contested territory along their shared border. The fighting has so far killed at least 35 people and forced more than 200,000 civilians to flee their homes since Thursday.

The upcoming meeting was arranged through an initiative by US President Donald Trump. Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet are scheduled to meet in Kuala Lumpur at 3 pm local time. China is also expected to send a delegation to support the talks. Ahead of the meeting, both sides continued to accuse each other of launching fresh attacks.

Thailand’s military said Cambodian snipers are positioned near one of the temples and accused Phnom Penh of increasing troop deployments and firing rockets across the border. On the other hand, Cambodia’s defense ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata claimed Thailand has invaded Cambodian territory with heavy weapons and a large troop presence for five consecutive days.

Locals living near the border remain anxious. In Thailand’s Surin city, a hub for displaced people, residents expressed hope for peace but also skepticism about Cambodia’s intentions. Many farmers in the border region have had their livelihoods disrupted as fighting rages through rural hills and jungle.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that American officials are on the ground in Malaysia to assist the peace efforts. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who will mediate the talks, emphasized his focus on securing an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life. Despite an agreement in principle, both sides continue to blame each other for undermining peace, including accusations over the use of cluster bombs and attacks on hospitals.

The conflict has stirred nationalist tensions. The Thai government urged citizens to avoid any violence against Cambodian migrants living in Thailand. In light of the crisis, Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn canceled his 73rd birthday celebrations, originally scheduled at the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, President Trump warned both countries that they could face heavy tariffs unless they finalize independent trade deals. He expressed eagerness to sign these agreements once “peace is at hand.” The upcoming talks in Kuala Lumpur represent a critical chance to end the bloodshed and restore stability to the border region.