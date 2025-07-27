Maria B backs Sarah Khan, criticizes Reham’s feminist views

LAHORE – Fashion designer Maria B has come forward in support of actress Sarah Khan and sharply criticized writer and former journalist Reham Khan for promoting Western feminist ideologies in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, Sarah Khan stated in an interview that she does not identify as a feminist and prefers being a traditional woman. She added that she enjoys staying at home and prefers her husband to handle chores like paying bills.

Sarah expressed her belief that men should have the roles specifically designed for them so that women can live peaceful and stress-free lives. Her remarks sparked a nationwide debate on gender roles and feminism.

Responding to Sarah’s views, Reham Khan said that whatever success Sarah enjoys today is because of feminist struggles and the fight for women’s rights. She claimed that without feminism, women like Sarah wouldn’t even have the opportunity to appear on television or express their opinions.

Recently, Maria B posted a video on Instagram defending Sarah’s stance and criticizing Reham’s viewpoint. She claimed that individuals like Reham are trying to introduce Western feminist ideologies in Pakistan, similar to those seen during the Aurat March.

Maria further said that in Islam, the idea is not “my body, my choice,” but rather “my body is a trust from Allah.” She added that true empowerment for women lies in serving their parents, respecting their husbands and brothers, and even honoring their ex-husbands.

She concluded by saying that crimes against women are rising due to a lack of Islamic teachings. According to Maria, Sarah Khan’s opinion reflects what most Pakistani parents believe and support.