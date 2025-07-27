Maryam Nawaz pushes deadline for model villages project

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the progress of the Model Village, Suthra Punjab, and Waste to Value initiatives. She emphasized the urgent need for timely completion and clear project timelines.

Officials informed the chief minister that work on 1,200 model villages across Punjab is underway, with the pilot phase of 130 villages already completed. They presented technical details, including the implementation of solar-powered water and sewage systems.

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed that each model village will feature a 24/7 water supply, a complete sewage network, and a waste management treatment plant. She added that road rehabilitation, paved streets, and tree plantation are also included.

In addition, children’s parks will be built, and every home will have a house number and a signboard for identification. These measures aim to create a clean, safe, and organized living environment for rural communities.

The chief minister directed officials to propose deadlines for each development phase. She noted that the project’s priorities would be determined according to the specific needs of local populations in different areas.

Maryam Nawaz assured that no village would be left behind. She reaffirmed her government’s commitment to fully developing every selected village under the Model Village Project for a cleaner and healthier Punjab.