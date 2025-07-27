PTI warns seven MPAs over meeting absence in Peshawar

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued formal warnings to seven Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Malakand Division for skipping an important meeting in Peshawar. The session was called to plan the party’s protest scheduled for August 5. According to PTI, their absence showed disregard for party unity and discipline.

PTI’s Provincial General Secretary Ali Asghar Khan sent the warning letters, naming Shakeel Khan, Ali Shah, Sharafat Ali, Fakhar Jehan, Dr. Amjad, Sultan Room, and Sohail Sultan. The party noted that all lawmakers had been notified about the meeting in advance, making their absence unacceptable.

Party officials stated that this is a final warning and any similar behavior in the future will lead to strict disciplinary action. PTI leadership stressed that elected members are expected to show full commitment to party decisions and participate in strategic planning.

Furthermore, the party reminded lawmakers that maintaining internal discipline is crucial during a politically sensitive time. It urged all MPAs to act responsibly and support the party’s goals without delay. Clear communication and cooperation, leaders said, are the foundation of strong political movements.

This warning comes at a time when PTI is organizing large-scale protests and rallies to demand fresh elections and highlight alleged political victimization. The absence of key MPAs from preparatory meetings risks weakening the party’s organizational strength.

Looking ahead, PTI has warned that any defiance of party instructions will not be tolerated. Leadership has also asked regional coordinators to closely monitor attendance and report any future violations directly to the party’s central command.