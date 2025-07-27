Pakistan hosts key defence summit with US, Central Asia

Pakistan hosted a major defence conference in Islamabad on Saturday, bringing together top military leaders from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The Central & South Asia Chiefs of Defence Conference focused on building stronger regional ties under the theme “Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace.” Officials discussed joint efforts to improve regional security and deepen military cooperation.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir welcomed the delegations and highlighted Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace and stability. He stressed that in today’s world of evolving threats and hybrid warfare, deeper military partnerships and mutual trust are more important than ever. He also assured Pakistan’s full cooperation in building a peaceful and secure environment across the region.

The conference featured detailed discussions on counter-terrorism, cyber threats, joint training programs, and improving communication between armed forces. Officials from participating countries shared their experiences and strategies for handling shared challenges. They emphasized the need for increased interoperability and collaborative defence planning to meet regional security demands.

Moreover, all sides expressed their determination to boost defence ties and safeguard their national interests through peaceful and practical military cooperation. Delegates praised Pakistan’s initiative to host such a high-level event, calling it a positive step for strategic diplomacy in South and Central Asia.

The summit also allowed military leaders to explore new ways of working together beyond traditional defence areas. Topics like cyber resilience and digital warfare received special attention, showing a shift toward modern military thinking. As the event ended, participants expressed hope that these engagements would lead to long-term partnerships.

In conclusion, the conference highlighted Pakistan’s growing role as a responsible regional power that promotes dialogue and stability. With the region facing shared security risks, such forums offer a vital chance for countries to come together and shape a peaceful future.