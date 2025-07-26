Children make up half of 266 monsoon deaths in Pakistan

Monsoon rains have caused at least 266 deaths across Pakistan since June 26. Officials report that nearly half of those killed were children. Most deaths happened in Punjab, where rainfall is 70% higher than last year. Authorities warn the situation is worsening as schools are closed for holidays.

Mazhar Hussain from Punjab’s Disaster Management Agency said children face extra risks. “They play in water and bathe outside, risking electric shocks,” he said. With schools shut, many kids spend more time outdoors near dangerous areas. This increased exposure raises their chances of accidents during floods and storms.

Deaths resulted from flash floods, building collapses, drownings, and lightning strikes. Hundreds more people have been injured by the harsh weather. The National Disaster Agency stated that usually, heavy rains peak in August, but this year’s early impact has been severe. The agency warns of even stronger rains ahead.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, torrential rains caused a landslide that swept away several vehicles. Earlier in June, flash floods killed at least 13 tourists sheltering near a river. The region’s rugged terrain makes it vulnerable to sudden disasters during the monsoon.

Monsoon season lasts from late June to September, bringing 70 to 80 percent of South Asia’s annual rainfall. This year’s intense rains have disrupted life across the country, with many struggling to cope with flooding and damage. Authorities urge caution as the wettest months approach.