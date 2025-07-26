Mudslides destroy homes in Gilgit as floods spread

Heavy rains triggered destructive mudslides in Gilgit’s Jutal area, demolishing homes and damaging vast stretches of farmland. The flood swept through houses, destroyed hundreds of kanals of agricultural land, and ruined crops and orchards. Meanwhile, multiple cities across Pakistan are experiencing or bracing for flood conditions due to rising river levels and ongoing monsoon rains.

In Attock, a two-story police post was washed away by the Indus River as floodwaters surged past Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Guddu, and Sukkur barrages. In Punjab’s Taunsa region, floods submerged over 20 villages and severely damaged local crops.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab has warned of another monsoon spell from July 28 to 31, with expected rainfall in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Chakwal, and other districts. Flash flood risks remain high in the tourist zones of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until July 29.

In Azad Kashmir, authorities forecast heavy rain from July 27 to 31, with peak intensity expected on July 28. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has warned of possible damage to fragile infrastructure due to strong winds and thunderstorms.

Balochistan is also on high alert as heavy rainfall is predicted between July 29 and 31. Authorities warn of urban flooding, river overflow, and landslides in mountainous regions. Residents are advised to stay cautious and avoid vulnerable areas.