Govt approves Rs415B Balochistan road project

The federal government has approved the construction of three major sections of the Balochistan Expressway (N-25), costing Rs415 billion. The project covers 692 kilometers and aims to improve connectivity between Quetta and Karachi. Funding will come from an Rs8 per liter levy on petrol and diesel, introduced earlier this year.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), chaired by Minister Ahsan Iqbal, cleared these projects but flagged issues regarding road alignment and land acquisition. These concerns must be resolved before final approval by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). The CDWP can approve projects up to Rs7.5 billion, so larger projects require ECNEC’s nod.

The plan includes dualizing the Karachi-Quetta-Chaman route (278 km) at Rs183.4 billion, and the Khuzdar-Kuchlak section (332 km) at Rs99 billion, where 52% of work is already done. A third section, Karoro Wadh-Khuzdar Chaman (104 km), will cost Rs133 billion. Annual budget allocations will increase to ensure timely completion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif defended the fuel levy, saying the infrastructure boost will enhance Balochistan’s safety and economic growth. Despite criticism over higher fuel costs, the government is committed to finishing these vital road projects within three years.

The government has allocated Rs1 trillion for the federal Public Sector Development Programme this year, with Rs210 billion set aside for various Balochistan initiatives. These road projects mark a key step in developing the province’s infrastructure and connectivity.