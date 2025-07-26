Heavy rains to hit Azad Kashmir: Tourists urged to stay alert

A new and powerful spell of rain will begin in Azad Kashmir from July 27, officials confirmed. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), all districts of the region are expected to receive rainfall. The weather system will remain active until July 31. This warning comes at a time when many tourists are traveling to northern areas. Authorities have asked the public to stay informed and prepared.

The SDMA reports that July 28 could bring the most intense rainfall. Upper areas may see heavy showers with thunder and lightning. This could lead to dangerous road conditions and poor visibility. The chance of localized flooding may also increase during this time. Therefore, travelers should avoid unnecessary trips and stay updated on weather alerts.

In addition, strong winds are expected to hit several areas during the rain spell. These winds may damage weak buildings and roadside structures. There is also a risk to trees, electricity poles, and solar panels. Residents in vulnerable areas should secure loose objects and stay indoors when possible. The SDMA has advised people to take these warnings seriously.

Tourists planning to visit Azad Kashmir must be especially careful. Rain and landslides could block roads and delay travel plans. Authorities suggest checking weather updates before starting any journey. Those already in the region should follow local guidance. Emergency services will be on alert during this period.

In conclusion, the coming days may bring dangerous weather to Azad Kashmir. The public should remain cautious and alert. Use reliable sources for weather updates. Follow safety instructions from local authorities. This will help prevent accidents and protect lives during the rain spell.