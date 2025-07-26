Pakistan, Iran unite against Israeli brutality in Gaza

ISLAMABAD/TEHRAN: The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iran have strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza, voicing serious concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis and calling for immediate international intervention.

In a telephonic conversation, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi exchanged views on the worsening situation in the Palestinian territories. Both leaders emphasized the need for the global community, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to take decisive and united action to stop Israeli aggression.

According to Iranian media, Araghchi condemned the Israeli parliament’s recent approval of the West Bank annexation, calling it a move aimed at completely erasing Palestinian identity and sovereignty. He stressed that silence from international organizations has only emboldened Israel and deepened Palestinian suffering.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed Pakistan’s readiness to play an active humanitarian role in Gaza. He said Islamabad is willing to support relief efforts and coordinate with regional and international partners to ensure aid reaches those in need. Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the right to a sovereign, independent state.

This diplomatic engagement follows another call earlier between Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during which both sides discussed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and stressed the importance of regional cooperation to safeguard Palestinian lives and rights.

The discussions reflect growing regional consensus on the urgency of addressing the Gaza crisis and the shared concern over Israeli policies that threaten long-term peace and stability in the Middle East.