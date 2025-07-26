Govt bars Pakistan teams from playing in India

The government has made a key decision to restrict participation in sports events held in India. National Sports Federations must now consult the Pakistan Sports Board before agreeing to compete in any Indian event. This order comes amid current security concerns and was announced through an official notification by the Pakistan Sports Board. The decision aims to ensure all participation is carefully reviewed and approved before any commitment is made.

According to the notification, no federation can confirm participation in Indian competitions without prior approval from the Pakistan Sports Board. This step was finalized during a recent board meeting, reflecting the sensitive nature of relations and security issues. The government wants to maintain strict control over decisions involving cross-border sports activities to safeguard national interests.

The policy applies to all National Sports Federations across Pakistan. Before accepting invitations or registering for events in India, federations must seek clearance from the Pakistan Sports Board. This process will help monitor and regulate sporting engagements with India. It also emphasizes the importance of coordination between sports authorities and government bodies.

This move underscores the government’s cautious approach to sports diplomacy amid ongoing tensions. It also signals the prioritization of security over sporting relations with India at this time. The Pakistan Sports Board will act as the central authority for all related decisions. Federations are expected to follow these new rules strictly to avoid penalties.

Overall, the notification aims to balance sports participation with national security concerns. It encourages federations to communicate openly and seek timely approvals. This decision will affect upcoming sports schedules and international fixtures involving India. Pakistan’s sports bodies now have clear guidelines to follow regarding competitions held in India.