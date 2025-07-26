Government lowers profit rates on key national savings schemes



The government has announced cuts in profit rates for several national savings schemes. The Finance Ministry issued an official notification confirming these changes. Special Saving Certificates, Defense Certificates, and other major saving accounts will offer lower returns starting July 28, 2025. These reductions aim to adjust profit rates in line with current economic conditions and government policies.

Specifically, the annual profit rate on Special Saving Certificates dropped from 10.6% to 10.4%. Welfare-related accounts, including pensions and martyr families’ funds, saw a decrease from 13.20% to 12.96%. Similarly, Defense Saving Certificates’ nine-year rate fell from 162% to 161%, and the ten-year rate reduced from 204% to 200%. This signals a broad effort to slightly reduce payouts on long-term investment products.

On the other hand, Islamic Term Accounts and Islamic Saving Accounts will now have increased profit rates. This move encourages investment in Shariah-compliant financial products. Meanwhile, the short-term saving certificates also experienced a profit rate cut. However, the current 9.5% profit rate on regular saving accounts will remain unchanged, offering some stability for small savers.

The Finance Ministry emphasized that these changes reflect a balanced approach to managing public funds and supporting economic stability. The revised profit rates will help control fiscal pressures while continuing to provide safe investment options. The government urged investors to review their portfolios in light of these updates and consider shifting towards Islamic saving schemes if suitable.

Overall, the notification signals important changes for savers across Pakistan. It highlights the government’s ongoing effort to adapt financial policies to economic realities. Investors should stay informed and adjust their saving strategies accordingly. These adjustments will take effect from July 28, 2025, allowing some time for public awareness and planning.