Justice Yahya Afridi: AI and double shifts to tackle case delays

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi said on Thursday that major reforms are under consideration to speed up Pakistan’s justice system. Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, he shared that the judiciary is actively exploring a two-shift court system and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle growing case backlogs.

He explained that introducing two working shifts in courts could help address the mountain of pending cases. “Model courts will hear these cases,” he said, adding that judicial officers are being specially trained at the judicial academy for this purpose. According to him, these changes will directly benefit litigants by reducing delays and improving access to timely justice.

The Chief Justice also revealed that the judiciary is studying the global use of AI in legal systems. AI tools could assist in scheduling, legal research, and even drafting orders, helping judges focus on complex decision-making. “We are seriously looking at ways to integrate modern technology into our courts,” he stated.

Justice Afridi reiterated his commitment to transparency and judicial independence. “As Chief Justice, I stand with all honest, neutral, and dedicated judicial officers,” he said. He expressed hope that ordinary citizens would regain trust in the courts, approaching them with confidence that justice will be served fairly.

He also called for the inclusion of qualified and politically neutral lawyers in the judicial process. Stressing professionalism over affiliation, he noted that a merit-based system and a sound national judicial policy are crucial for meaningful reform and public trust in Pakistan’s legal system.