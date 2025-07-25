Gold price drops by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan fell again on Friday, following a global downtrend. In the local market, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs2,300, bringing it down to Rs356,700.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold also declined by Rs1,972 and was sold at Rs305,812. This marks the second consecutive day of significant decline. On Thursday, the price had already dropped by Rs5,900 per tola.

Globally, gold prices also fell. The international rate was reported at $3,340 per ounce, showing a decrease of $23. APGJSA noted that this rate included a $20 premium.

Silver prices in Pakistan followed a similar trend. The price per tola of silver dropped by Rs34, settling at Rs4,023.

Traders and analysts say the drop is linked to global market adjustments and changing investor sentiment. They expect further fluctuations in the coming days depending on international economic signals.