Martial law declared in 8 Thai border districts

Thailand has declared martial law in eight border districts following intense clashes with Cambodia. The fighting, which erupted on Thursday, has worsened along the border areas. Thai military commander Apichart Saprasit confirmed that martial law was enforced in seven districts of Chanthaburi province and one district in Trat.

The Thai government, led by Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Vichaya, has raised alarms that the border skirmishes could spiral into a full-blown war. So far, 16 fatalities have been reported, with dozens more wounded, according to local sources.

The violence has forced nearly 100,000 people from Thailand’s border regions to seek refuge in safer areas within the country. On the Cambodian side, approximately 10,000 individuals have also been evacuated to avoid the fighting.

As the situation remains volatile, authorities in both nations are closely monitoring the situation. There are growing calls for international intervention to ease the tensions and prevent further escalation.