Patriotism to shine in Sindh on 14 August

The Sindh government has decided to mark this year’s Independence Day with full enthusiasm and patriotic spirit. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the August 14 celebrations and related events under the theme of “Maarka-e-Haq” (Battle for Truth).

During the meeting, Memon said the events will reflect the government’s vision and showcase national unity, sacrifice, and the power of truth. He emphasized that Independence Day will not just be a celebration but a message of patriotism and solidarity.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori met with a delegation from the MQM Graduate Forum to discuss event proposals. Various ideas were shared for celebrating both Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq in an impactful manner.

The governor stressed empowering youth through mentorship and skill-building initiatives. He praised the Forum’s social work and assured them that the government is using every available resource to make the youth self-reliant and productive.

As August approaches, preparations are in full swing across the province. From cultural events to awareness campaigns, Sindh plans to send a strong message of unity and resilience during this year’s national celebrations.