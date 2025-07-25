Deadly rains claim 8 lives nationwide

Heavy monsoon rains claimed eight lives across Pakistan in the past 24 hours, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The report highlighted rising weather-related deaths and damage as the season intensifies. Punjab remains the most severely affected province overall, although Thursday’s fatalities were reported in other regions.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa saw the highest number of new casualties, with three deaths and five injuries from rain-related incidents. Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad each reported two deaths, adding to the growing toll. In Sindh, one fatality was confirmed due to flooding or related weather events. These numbers reflect the widespread impact of the ongoing monsoon system.

Flooded roads and damaged infrastructure have disrupted life in many cities, with vehicles navigating submerged streets and emergency services on high alert. The NDMA continues to monitor the situation, urging local authorities to prepare for more rain. Rescue teams have been dispatched to vulnerable areas to assist affected communities.

Despite warnings, many urban areas remain poorly equipped to manage heavy rainfall. Drainage issues and inadequate infrastructure have worsened the impact in several cities. The government has asked residents to remain cautious and follow official advisories as the risk of flash floods and landslides increases.

With the monsoon season far from over, officials warn of more severe weather in the coming days. The NDMA stressed the importance of preparedness, especially in high-risk zones. Relief efforts are ongoing, and local governments are coordinating with national agencies to manage the crisis and prevent further loss of life.