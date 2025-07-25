Inflation soars by 4.07% in just one week

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has reported a sharp rise in weekly inflation by 4.07% for the period ending July 24. This increase, tracked through the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), affected combined consumption groups, pushing the SPI from 316.23 points to 329.09 points within just seven days.

Compared to the same week last year, the SPI rose by 2.22%, signaling ongoing cost pressures on consumers. The inflation data covers 17 urban areas and monitors 51 essential items, reflecting price trends across different income groups. The SPI is based on the 2015–16 period, offering a consistent benchmark for analysis.

Prices for lower-income groups were also hit hard. For those earning up to Rs 17,732, inflation rose by 3.98%, with SPI reaching 317.34 points. Middle-income households experienced even higher spikes: groups earning between Rs 17,733 to Rs 22,888 saw a 5.26% jump, while other brackets also recorded increases ranging from 3.03% to 4.44%.

This week, 14 essential items became more expensive, including gas charges (29.85%), tomatoes (22.93%), electricity (21.46%), and eggs (3.96%). Meanwhile, prices for 12 items like chicken, sugar, and onions dropped, and 25 items remained unchanged—showing a mixed yet concerning trend.

On a yearly basis, major price hikes included ladies’ sandals (55.62%), sugar (21.89%), and beef (14.08%). However, some essential items like onions, tomatoes, and garlic witnessed significant decreases, offering slight relief to consumers compared to last year.

As prices continue to fluctuate, economic experts stress the need for stable supply chains and effective policy responses. Many families, especially low-income households, are struggling to keep up with rapid changes in everyday expenses.