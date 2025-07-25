Girl killed in Rawalpindi on jirga’s orders

In a horrifying act of so-called honour, a young woman named Sidra was murdered after a jirga verdict in Rawalpindi’s Fauji Colony, police officials confirmed on Friday afternoon. The incident has sparked public outrage.

Sidra had earlier gone to Azad Kashmir after becoming upset with her husband, Ziaur Rehman, whom she had married against her will. Upon returning, she was strangled to death, according to investigators.

Shockingly, she was buried in secret during the night, and the grave’s sign also mysteriously vanished soon afterward. Authorities believe this was an attempt to hide all evidence of the crime.

The husband then filed a misleading FIR, claiming Sidra had stolen gold, jewelry, and cash before fleeing. However, sources said she had instead entered an unapproved marriage with a man named Usman.

Police have arrested eight suspects, including her husband, father-in-law, a former UC chairman, and even the grave digger. They are all being interrogated in connection with the brutal murder.

This tragic case has once again brought attention to illegal jirga decisions and honour-based violence. Activists are demanding strict action and justice for Sidra, whose voice was silenced forever.