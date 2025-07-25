No mediators: Thailand wants bilateral talks with Cambodia

Thailand has firmly rejected third-party mediation efforts to resolve the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia, insisting that Phnom Penh must immediately cease attacks and settle the dispute through direct bilateral talks. This stance was reaffirmed by the Thai Foreign Ministry after at least 16 people were killed in artillery exchanges during the second day of heavy fighting.

The violence erupted near the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple, a flashpoint along the undemarcated 817-kilometer border. The clashes began Thursday following artillery volleys that killed civilians on both sides. In retaliation, Thailand deployed an F-16 fighter jet that bombed a Cambodian military target, escalating tensions significantly.

Despite offers from the United States, China, and Malaysia—the current ASEAN chair—to facilitate dialogue, Thai officials said they do not yet see a need for outside mediation. Thailand demands a full cessation of hostilities before engaging in any direct talks.

The conflict follows a history of long-standing disputes over the border, originally drawn during Cambodia’s French colonial period. Both sides have periodically clashed over areas near historic temples, including the UNESCO-listed Preah Vihear, fueling nationalist tensions. The situation worsened in May after a Cambodian soldier was killed during a brief skirmish, prompting both countries to recall ambassadors and reinforce troops along the frontier.

The Thai military reported sustained bombardments from Cambodian forces using heavy artillery and Russian-made BM-21 rocket launchers, forcing the evacuation of approximately 100,000 civilians from affected Thai provinces. Thailand has vowed to respond with “appropriate supporting fire” as the conflict continues.

This outbreak represents the worst fighting in over a decade, highlighting the fragile nature of peace in this border region. International observers have urged both countries to agree to an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and instability in Southeast Asia.