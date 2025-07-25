President praises security forces for Mastung operation success

President Asif Ali Zardari praised Pakistan’s security forces for eliminating three terrorists in a successful intelligence-based operation in Mastung. The operation targeted Fitna-tul-Hindustan and showed the dedication and bravery of the armed forces in fighting terrorism. He said that the entire nation stands united with its defenders during such critical times.

The president paid special tribute to Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal and Sepoy Nazam Hussain, who were martyred during the operation. He honored their sacrifice, calling it a new example of courage and commitment. According to him, these brave soldiers gave their lives while protecting the country from enemies of peace.

Expressing deep sorrow, President Zardari extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the martyrs. He prayed for the elevation of their ranks in the hereafter and said their loss would never be forgotten. He reassured the nation that these sacrifices would not go in vain.

He emphasized that the struggle against terrorism will continue until Indian-sponsored elements are completely removed. He added that the security forces are fully capable of handling any threat with strength and professionalism. The operation is a clear message that Pakistan will not tolerate terrorism on its soil.

President Zardari also stated that the nation will always remember the sacrifices made by its martyrs. He said that every citizen stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the war against terrorism. This unity, he noted, is what gives Pakistan the strength to face and defeat its enemies.