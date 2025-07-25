Taliban govt recognition reports speculative, clarifies Foreign Office

Pakistan is ready to engage in dialogue with India on all pending issues, but the decision now lies with New Delhi.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan during the weekly press briefing on Thursday.

Speaking about the upcoming diplomatic engagements, he mentioned that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is currently on an official visit to the United States. His meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will cover regional and global matters, including Iran and ceasefire efforts.

He clarified that the Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan has not been canceled; dates are being finalised.

Shafqat Ali Khan reaffirmed that Pakistan-Iran relations remain strong, and important issues will be discussed during the Iranian President’s visit. However, he said it is premature to confirm whether the Pak-Iran gas pipeline will be on the agenda.

Regarding Pakistan’s stance at the United Nations, Ishaq Dar reiterated the country’s commitment to sustainable development, economic reforms, and climate action. He also held a detailed discussion with the UN Secretary-General on regional and global challenges, including the Indus Waters Treaty, the Jammu and Kashmir issue, and the need for multilateral solutions.

Khan noted that under Pakistan’s presidency, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 2788 aimed at promoting the peaceful resolution of global conflicts.

On Palestine, the Foreign Minister called for an immediate ceasefire, an end to attacks on hospitals and schools, and the protection of civilians during his UN address. Pakistan also strongly condemned Israel’s strikes on Syria, terming them a blatant violation of international law.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to sending humanitarian aid to Gaza as soon as access routes are open.

Commenting on recent clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, the spokesperson said Pakistan is monitoring the situation and supports a peaceful resolution of all disputes.

On the Afghan visa fraud issue, Khan said investigations are ongoing. Referring to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s recent visit to Afghanistan, he said ties between the two countries have improved, though the presence of terrorist safe havens remains a major concern under discussion.

Plans are also underway for a future visit by the Afghan Foreign Minister to Pakistan, and bilateral trade is increasing. Responding to a question about BRICS membership, Khan said Pakistan is making serious efforts to join the organisation.