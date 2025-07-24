Karan Aujla spots Pakistani flag at concert, says, ‘We are one nation, one blood’

In a world often divided by borders and politics, it is heartening when art reminds us of our shared humanity.

Amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla has offered a refreshing gesture of unity by acknowledging his cross-border fanbase.

During a recent overseas concert, Aujla gave a shoutout to a fan waving the Pakistani flag in the crowd.

“Our brothers from Pakistan are also here. We are the same. We are one nation, one blood,” he said, prompting thunderous applause and cheers from the audience.

Fans from both countries responded warmly to Aujla’s words. One Instagram user commented, “Indian artists have a big heart,” while others filled the comment section with green heart emojis; a symbolic gesture of peace and solidarity.

However, the moment did stir debate online. Some expressed concern over the artist’s safety, writing:

“Indian government might give him a hard time now,” and “Wait till he gets trolled for it in India.”

Others dismissed the sentiment outright, countering with comments like:

“We are not one nation or one blood,” and “We are totally different from each other.”

One user went so far as to suggest Aujla should “just shift to Pakistan” if he feels such kinship.

Yet amidst the criticism, a few users saw an opportunity for bridge-building, urging the singer to share this spirit of unity with Indian politicians so that they might become more open-minded.

Karan Aujla joins a small but growing list of Indian artists who have spoken out against cultural bans on Pakistani talent. Not long ago, Diljit Dosanjh faced backlash for appearing opposite Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in a film.

Defending the collaboration, Dosanjh explained, “When the movie was filmed in February, things were okay. Then things between the two countries escalated, which were not in our hands. I support the decision to release the movie overseas as valuable money and hard work went into it.”

Following that statement, the singer-actor was targeted by online calls for a boycott. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees also urged action against him, claiming he had hurt national sentiments. His film Sardaar Ji 3 was eventually banned in India due to the involvement of a Pakistani actor.