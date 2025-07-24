Embassy of Pakistan organises literary event

Embassy of Pakistan, Kathmandu on Thursday organised a literary event – poetry symposium, titled “Aalmi Mushaira; Urdu, Shaairi Ki Zubaan” in Kathmandu in collaboration with Sahitya Academy, Nepal. Special Guests included Siraj Ahmed Farooqi, MP, CPN-UML and Kalpana Miya, MP, CPN-MC. The event was attended by Urdu enthusiasts which included politicians, intellectuals, social activists as well as officials of Pakistan Embassy. The aim of the event was to highlight literary linkages between Pakistan and Nepal and strengthen friendly relations, particularly in cultural domain. Famous Urdu poets, including Dr Zafar Eleeg, Dr Saqib Harooni, Dr Afzal Manglori, Furqan Faizi, Musharaf Ali Khan, Zahid Azad Jhanda Nagri, Ghalib Dareeb, Altaf Farifta and Sapna Ahsaas read out their poetic narrations and won accolades. The guests appreciated the efforts of Government of Pakistan in promoting culture and art and it’s showcasing in Nepal. They lauded Embassy of Pakistan for bringing together Urdu poets and promotion of Urdu language. Prakash Sayami, acclaimed Nepali film director and writer, in his remarks, highlighted the universality and versatility of Urdu language, particularly the depth of Urdu poetry. Abrar H Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal, thanked Sahitya Academy, Nepal as well as individual poets for their contributions in Urdu language.