Pakistan’s diverse religions united by patriotism, says DG ISPR

LAHORE — Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has praised the unity of Pakistan’s people, saying that citizens of all religions stand united like a “steel wall” against every challenge and enemy. He emphasized that patriotism and a shared national identity bind all faith communities as one heart and one soul.

The DG ISPR held a special session in Lahore with representatives from different religious communities and youth groups, who welcomed him warmly. During the meeting, Lieutenant General Chaudhry highlighted the recent success of Operation Bunyan Marsous, calling it a historic achievement and a collective victory for the entire nation.

He noted that Pakistan is a peaceful and progressive country where interfaith harmony forms the cornerstone of national strength. “Enemies will always fail in their malicious plans because of our national unity and resolve,” he said. He urged young people to play an active role in securing Pakistan’s bright and prosperous future.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry also praised students and youth for their enthusiastic support and respect for the armed forces following the military’s victory in Operation Baniyan Marsous. He stressed that Pakistan’s diverse religious landscape is not a source of division but rather a foundation of strength and resilience for the nation.