US tops Pakistan’s exports in FY25

The United States remained Pakistan’s top export destination in fiscal year 2024–25, with exports surging to $6.028 billion, marking a 10.7% increase over the previous year’s figure of $5.444 billion. This rise reflects strong US demand for Pakistani textiles, rice, and other key export items, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

China ranked second with exports totaling $2.477 billion, though this represented an 8.6% decline from $2.710 billion in the previous year. The reduction is attributed to global economic slowdowns and tighter market conditions impacting industrial and agricultural shipments.

The United Kingdom remained Pakistan’s third-largest market, with exports increasing to $2.160 billion, up from $2.015 billion last year—an encouraging trend driven by strong demand for garments and leather goods. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s exports to the UAE edged up to $2.122 billion, slightly higher than last year’s $2.082 billion, thanks to rising re-exports and trading hub activities.

Germany recorded remarkable growth, with exports climbing to $1.988 billion from $1.516 billion, indicating expanding demand for Pakistan-made pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, and textiles. Other European markets also showed gains: Netherlands at $1.492 billion, Spain at $1.483 billion, and Italy at $1.132 billion. Regional neighbors saw improved trade too, with exports to Afghanistan reaching $774 million and Bangladesh at $787 million, both marking strong year-on-year percentage increases.

However, some traditional markets experienced dips. Exports to Saudi Arabia fell slightly to $704 million from $710 million, while Turkey saw a sharper drop to $265 million from $337 million. These movements reflect shifting regional demands and emerging market competition.

Overall, Pakistan’s export performance in FY25 shows both resilience and room for diversification. Analysts suggest continuing efforts to expand into emerging markets and adding value in sectors like pharmaceuticals, information technology, and processed food could drive the next stage of growth.