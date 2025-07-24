SBP reserves slide to $14.46 billion this week

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced a $69 million decline in its foreign exchange reserves for the week ending July 18, 2025. Reserves dropped from $14.53 billion to $14.46 billion, primarily due to scheduled repayments of external debt obligations.

This reduction reflects Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to servicing its international liabilities despite fiscal pressures.

Meanwhile, commercial banks hold an additional $5.46 billion in net foreign reserves. Combined, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves now stand at approximately $19.92 billion, providing some cushion for import payments and currency stability.

The recent decline follows a modest rise of $23 million the previous week, highlighting fluctuations driven by debt servicing and foreign exchange inflows. Analysts note that maintaining adequate reserves is critical as Pakistan navigates economic challenges and seeks to support trade and investment.

The SBP continues to monitor the situation closely and is expected to take measures to strengthen the country’s external position in the coming months.