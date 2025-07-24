Imran, Bushra face witness questioning in Toshakhana II

RAWALPINDI – The hearing in the Toshakhana II case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi continued inside Adiala Jail on Thursday. A special court completed cross-examination of another prosecution witness as the trial progresses steadily.

The proceedings were presided over by Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand. Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were presented in the courtroom inside the jail. Defence lawyer Qausain Faisal Mufti appeared on behalf of the accused, while special public prosecutors Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Umair Majid Malik represented the state.

During the hearing, cross-examination of prosecution witness Shafqat Mahmood was completed. Partial questioning of another witness, Mohsin Hassan, was also conducted by Imran Khan’s legal team. The court adjourned the hearing until July 26, when the defence will resume cross-examination of the tenth witness.

So far, cross-examination of nine witnesses has been completed in the case. The tenth witness is currently under questioning, with more witnesses expected to follow in the coming sessions.

This case, known as Toshakhana II, was transferred from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in September 2024, following a Supreme Court verdict on NAB law amendments. The case involves the alleged unlawful sale and retention of 10 valuable gifts, including seven luxury watches.

Notably, the fresh Toshakhana reference was filed shortly after Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi secured bail in the ‘Iddat Nikah’ case. Both were re-arrested by NAB in connection with this new case on July 13, 2025.