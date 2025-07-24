Soldiers martyred as Pakistan kills 3 terrorists in Mastung

On July 23, 2025, Pakistan Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mastung District. The operation targeted terrorists linked to the Indian proxy group, Fitna al Hindustan. During the mission, security forces engaged the terrorists effectively. As a result, three terrorists were killed.

Tragically, Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal, 31, from District Khushab, was martyred while leading his troops bravely from the front.

Alongside him, Sepoy Nazam Hussain, 22, from District Jhelum, also embraced martyrdom. Both soldiers showed great courage in the intense firefight.

Following the encounter, a sanitization operation is underway to remove any remaining terrorists in the area. The Pakistan security forces remain committed to eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.

The sacrifices of these brave soldiers strengthen the resolve of Pakistan’s forces to defeat terrorism. Their bravery inspires continued efforts against threats to national security. The nation honors their courage and mourns their loss.