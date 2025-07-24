India’s highest-paid host: Bachchan edges Salman

Amitabh Bachchan has officially become India’s highest-paid television host with his return to Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 17. Reports state he earns around ₹5 crore per episode. Since KBC airs five days a week, his weekly earnings reach approximately ₹25 crore.

This surpasses Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 pay, where he reportedly received ₹12 crore per weekend episode, totaling ₹24 crore weekly. Bachchan’s consistent presence makes his overall paycheck higher despite Salman’s larger per-episode fee.

Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss only twice a week—on weekends—while Bachchan films KBC episodes Monday through Friday. This frequency difference significantly boosts Bachchan’s weekly income. Earlier rumors suggested Bachchan might quit KBC due to health or personal reasons.

Some speculated Salman Khan would replace him. However, Sony TV officially confirmed Bachchan’s return, and the actor shared rehearsal photos, quashing these rumors.

KBC launched in 2000 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Except for its third season, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan has been the show’s iconic face. His signature greeting, “Namaste Deviyon aur Sajjanon,” and empathetic hosting style have made KBC beloved across generations. Celebrating 25 years, Bachchan reflected on the journey, acknowledging the show’s role in shaping Indian TV.

Despite Salman Khan’s massive fan following and strong presence on Indian television, Bachchan’s steady work and higher episode count place him ahead in earnings this season. Fans can catch KBC 17, airing Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV. The show promises new excitement with India’s highest-paid host leading the way.

Amitabh Bachchan’s return to KBC not only delights audiences but also sets a new salary benchmark for Indian TV hosts, edging past Salman Khan in the race for top pay. Their rivalry highlights the evolving landscape of Indian television entertainment.