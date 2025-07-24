Pakistan Stun Belgium in U19 volleyball world opener

Pakistan made a powerful debut at the FIVB Boys’ U19 Volleyball World Championship by defeating Belgium in straight sets during their opening match in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The team showcased strong coordination and skill, winning the sets 25-19, 25-17, and 25-22, despite being ranked much lower than their opponents.

Ranked 19th in the world, Pakistan outclassed the 7th-ranked Belgian side with smart plays and disciplined execution. Captain Yahya led the team with confidence, scoring 11 crucial points, while middle blocker Saud stood out by scoring 13 points, including 9 from attacks and 4 through blocks.

Pakistan dominated in all areas of the game. They recorded 32 attacks, 11 blocks, and 2 service points, clearly outperforming Belgium, who managed only 28 attacks, 6 blocks, and 1 service point. Pakistan also gained 30 valuable points from Belgium’s unforced errors, taking full advantage of their opponents’ mistakes.

In terms of team performance, Pakistan registered 70 digs, 63 receptions, and 111 sets, which reflected their strong teamwork and preparation. The players stayed focused throughout the match and showed great energy, especially in defence and net play.

Other notable contributions came from Jibran with 7 points, Ajmal and Muhtad with 5 each, and setter Abu Bakar adding 2 more. Pakistan’s ability to neutralise Belgium’s attacks was key to their convincing victory and boosted team morale ahead of their next challenge.

Looking ahead, Pakistan will face hosts Uzbekistan in their second group-stage match on Friday. With confidence running high after this historic win, the team will aim to keep their momentum going in the tournament.