BCCI joins ACC meeting virtually; Asia cup may shift

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to attend the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting online. Initially, the BCCI planned to boycott the meeting due to strained ties with Bangladesh. However, it reversed this decision after reconsidering the importance of the event. The meeting started today in Dhaka and focuses on crucial cricket matters, especially the 2025 Asia Cup. The ACC President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, is chairing the session.

India remains the official host of the 2025 Asia Cup, which is planned in the T20 format ahead of the ICC World T20. But rising political tensions between India and Pakistan threaten the tournament’s original arrangements. Both countries have avoided playing on each other’s grounds following recent military skirmishes. Due to these sensitivities, the United Arab Emirates has emerged as the likely neutral venue for the event. India keeps the hosting rights, but matches may be held outside the country.

Other cricket boards like Sri Lanka Cricket and Afghanistan Cricket Board had earlier aligned with the BCCI in boycotting the meeting. Now, after India’s change of heart, they are expected to participate virtually as well. The meeting enjoys strong attendance, with 24 out of 25 ACC members confirmed present. This marks an important step for Asian cricket unity despite regional challenges.

The ACC meeting began at 1pm Pakistan Standard Time in a Dhaka hotel. Mohsin Naqvi arrived in the city on Wednesday and was warmly welcomed by Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Mohammad Aminul Islam. The gathering aims to finalize the Asia Cup’s future and discuss other regional cricket issues. The BCCI’s virtual attendance signals a willingness to engage despite diplomatic hurdles.

In summary, the BCCI’s virtual participation helps keep the ACC meeting on track. The Asia Cup’s venue is likely to shift to the UAE due to political tensions. Other member boards are also showing flexibility by joining online. This meeting highlights cricket’s complex role amid South Asian diplomacy. Fans and officials now wait for final decisions on the tournament’s schedule and location.