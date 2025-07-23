On the early morning of Friday, June 13, 2025, the Israeli regime, with extensive military, intelligence, and political support from the United States and some Western countries, launched a military aggression through armed attacks against residential areas, civilian infrastructure, and peaceful nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which were under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). These blind and illegal attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 1,100 innocent citizens, including 132 women and 45 children, and injured more than 5,700 people.

This attack and the killing of civilians constitute a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter, fundamental principles of international law, international humanitarian law, and the resolutions of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Officials of this regime have stated that the two-state solution has no meaning for Israel.

It is noteworthy that, for the first time in the world, two nuclear-armed actors-one of which has previously used nuclear weapons and the other is not even a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)-have launched a military attack against a non-nuclear-weapon state, a member of the NPT, with a peaceful nuclear program under IAEA supervision. In fact, Israel’s aggression against Iran is first and foremost a violation of the international legal order and the non-proliferation regime, and the UN Secretary-General has described this aggression as a direct threat to international peace and security.

The Zionist regime committed this aggression under the pretext of countering Iran’s nuclear program, while the Islamic Republic of Iran is not only the main initiator of a nuclear-weapon-free zone (NWFZ) in the Middle East but also an advocate for global disarmament. Many Middle Eastern countries support this initiative and believe that Israel’s nuclear weapons pose a serious threat to peace and security in the West Asia region.

Based on Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly defended its territorial integrity and, in this powerful resistance and decisive response to the Israeli aggression, targeted military objectives in the heart of the occupied territories, destroying the concept of Israel’s absolute security, which had been propagated and said to be guaranteed through heavy investment.

The military aggression against Iran was a folly. Previous US presidents knew that a U.S. military attack on Iran could unify Iranians against the United States. Iran is home to a civilisation thousands of years old, with a history full of stories of sacrifice by great men and women who defended every inch of this land against foreign aggression. Iranians do not attack others but stand united against invasions, a fact proven once again to the Israeli regime and its supporters.

Undoubtedly, the genocidal and apartheid Israeli regime is the main threat to regional and international peace and security. Unfortunately, over seven decades of impunity in the face of this regime’s occupation, which is considered the root of the crisis consolidated by multiple crimes, the latest example being the genocide in Gaza, have intensified insecurity in the West Asia region.

There is no solution to the Palestinian crisis except ending the occupation and returning the land to its original owners-Muslims, Jews, and Christians-who have the right to self-determination. The two-state solution died back in 2000 at the Camp David summit, and for more than thirty years since the Madrid Conference in 1991, the Palestinian crisis has been left unresolved, resulting only in the expansion of settlements and the increase of settlers by Israel.

The final nail in this coffin was when the Israeli Knesset declared that Arabs have no rights and that this is a Jewish state. Officials of this regime have stated that the two-state solution has no meaning for Israel. Therefore, even the two-state solution will not solve the Palestinian people’s malady, and the gamble of normalising relations with the Zionist regime is a total loss.

The writer is the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lahore