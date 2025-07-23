Why Is Pakistan Still Behind in Film Production?

In today’s world, content is king – and movies are one of the most powerful forms of storytelling. Films don’t just entertain; they educate, inspire, and influence millions. A strong film with the right message can change how people think and even shape national conversations.

Take the example of the Bollywood film 3 Idiots. It challenged traditional views on education and promoted creativity over cramming. Its most powerful lesson was: “Don’t run after success. Become capable, and success will follow you.” This message resonated with students, parents, and educators across South Asia and beyond. Despite being made on a relatively small budget, its impact was global.

Now, compare this to the situation in Pakistan’s film industry. While we have talent and potential, our movie productions rarely make a lasting impact. Most films are either stuck in outdated storylines or focus only on box office formulas without meaningful content. As a result, they fail to connect with audiences, both locally and globally.

On the other hand, global cinema is setting financial records – not just with flashy visuals, but with powerful content. One of the best examples is Avengers: Endgame, which earned a staggering $2.799 billion, or over ??780 billion. That’s more than 15% of Punjab’s total 2025-26 budget and over 22% of Sindh’s entire provincial budget. A single movie, built on compelling characters and a connected storyline, managed to out-earn what our governments spend on entire provinces.

Other blockbusters like Avatar (??820+ billion) and Barbie (??400+ billion) have also crossed or matched the development or education budgets of Pakistani provinces. These films prove that when content is meaningful, relatable, and well-produced, it can turn into a cultural and financial superpower.

The question is: why is Pakistan still so far behind?

The answer lies in our lack of investment in creativity and content originality. Our film industry needs to stop copying and start creating. We need to support writers, storytellers, and directors who are willing to take risks and talk about real issues – just like 3 Idiots did with education, or Barbie did with gender roles.

While Pakistan still lacks a dedicated institution to support its film industry, countries like India and Iran have made major progress through state-backed film bodies. India’s National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), established in 1975, has played a key role in funding independent films, organising Asia’s biggest film market (Film Bazaar), and supporting filmmakers internationally. Similarly, Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation, formed in 1983 under the Ministry of Culture, helps local films with funding, script approval, and global promotion. These countries treat cinema as a strategic cultural tool, and the results are clear: Iran has won Oscars, India dominates global platforms, while Pakistan’s film industry still struggles without structured institutional support.

Even a movie like The Legend of Maula Jatt, one of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films, earned around ? 300 crore globally – a respectable amount, but still far behind global hits. More importantly, such success stories are rare and inconsistent.

Pakistan has the talent. What we lack is vision and support for meaningful storytelling. Until we realise the true value of content, we’ll remain viewers of world cinema – not creators. If we want to compete on a global stage, we must invest in stories that matter – because in today’s world, content is not just king – it’s the whole kingdom.

To move forward, Pakistan must establish a national-level Film Development Authority, not just censorship boards. This authority should fund, train, and promote creative storytelling, support new talent, and protect the freedom to express real issues through film. Only then can we expect to see a vibrant, impactful, and internationally recognised Pakistani cinema.

The writer is a freelance columnist.