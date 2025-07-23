Peaceful protests fine, but chaos won’t be tolerated: Sanaullah

Advisor to the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah, has urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to focus on national issues instead of launching a protest movement on August 5. He emphasized the importance of discussing the Charter of Economy (CoE) and working together for the betterment of the public.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sanaullah said there is no harm in holding peaceful protests, but any attempt to disturb law and order will not be tolerated. He warned PTI against using rallies as a way to create instability in the country, as seen in the past.

Referring to the May 9 incident, he called it a clear example of extremism and an attack on national institutions. He said such actions should never be repeated, and political parties must act responsibly. Sanaullah reminded PTI of its past record and urged them to avoid creating unnecessary tensions.

Moreover, he suggested that PTI should focus on improving the lives of common people and promoting economic development. Instead of creating chaos, political leaders should talk about solutions to Pakistan’s ongoing challenges, he said.

Rana Sanaullah also stressed the importance of political dialogue and cooperation among all parties. He said PTI must come to the table for talks if they truly want to resolve political issues in the country. Without dialogue, he added, progress would remain limited.

In conclusion, the advisor made it clear that while peaceful protest is a democratic right, any unlawful activity or violence would face strict action. He urged PTI to act wisely and think about Pakistan’s future.