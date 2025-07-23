Sharjeel Memon: Sindh stands with rain-hit provinces

SINDH — Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Tuesday that the province is fully prepared for heavy monsoon rains and ready to assist any province in need. He emphasized that the northern regions have suffered major damage, and national cooperation is essential during this challenging time.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Memon stated that Sindh has experience dealing with floods and heavy rain since 2010. “If any province needs administrative or emergency support, we are ready to help,” he said. “Sindh’s administration is on full alert, and necessary machinery is in place.”

Commenting on recent violence, Memon strongly condemned the tragic incident in Balochistan. He assured that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stands firmly against such acts and demanded strict punishment for those responsible. He also discussed business reforms, announcing plans for a one-window, fully online system to make operations easier for investors, calling it a “golden opportunity” for businesses in Pakistan.

The minister also addressed recent building collapses in Karachi. Referring to the Lyari incident, he said serious action had been taken. “So far, 59 dangerous buildings have been evacuated, and illegal constructions are being demolished,” he added.

On development projects, Memon said Bhutto Road was nearing completion. He promised that the Jam Sadiq bridge would be ready for public use by August. He also confirmed that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is personally overseeing the progress of the K-IV water project, which is expected to be completed soon.

Turning to politics, Memon said the PPP does not celebrate political opponents being punished, but violence and arson cannot be tolerated. “Burning public property is not politics—it’s terrorism,” he said, adding that holding such individuals accountable is the government’s duty.