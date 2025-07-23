Gandapur: Freedom drive starts Aug 5

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly rejected the arrest and conviction of PTI founder Imran Khan, calling them unconstitutional and politically motivated. He announced the launch of a “real freedom” movement across Pakistan starting August 5, vowing to fight against what he described as injustice.

Gandapur stated that Imran Khan’s arrest and sentencing are direct attacks on the constitution and public opinion. According to him, all actions taken against PTI and its leadership are unlawful and must be reversed. He accused the ruling forces of trying to erase PTI from the political landscape but said those efforts are now becoming part of history.

He declared, “We do not accept the illegal and unconstitutional punishment of our leader. This is not just a political matter, it’s about the nation’s right to choose.” He added that the PTI remains committed to truth and is ready to make any sacrifice for justice and democracy.

The KP chief minister emphasized that the upcoming movement is not just symbolic. “On August 5, we begin the journey towards Pakistan’s true independence,” he said. He claimed the initiative is guided by Imran Khan and will be decisive within 90 days.

Previously, Gandapur had addressed a press conference alongside PTI leaders in Lahore, where he announced that the campaign would focus on securing the release of Imran Khan and other detained leaders. He reaffirmed that the movement would continue until its goals are achieved.