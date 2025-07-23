Imran’s sons meet Trump aide in freedom drive

CALIFORNIA: The sons of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan have officially launched an international campaign calling for their father’s release from prison. On Tuesday, Sulaiman Khan, 28, and Kasim Khan, 26, met with Richard Grenell, a senior aide to US President Donald Trump and Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions, during a visit to California.

This marks the brothers’ first active role in public political advocacy since Imran Khan’s arrest in August 2023. The former premier remains imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after being convicted in a £190 million corruption case. He also faces multiple ongoing trials under Pakistan’s anti-terror laws related to the violent protests that erupted on May 9, 2023.

Welcome to California, my friends. I loved hanging out with you today. Sulaiman and @Kasim_Khan_1999, you must stay strong. There are millions of people around the world who are sick of political prosecutions.

You are not alone. #freeimrankhan pic.twitter.com/TOAOjrEiM1 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 22, 2025

Grenell — known for his vocal support of democratic causes abroad — posted about the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), encouraging the brothers to “stay strong” and reminding them that “millions of people around the world are sick of political prosecutions.” His support adds significant visibility to the campaign, especially among conservative US circles close to Trump.

The brothers were also joined by Dr. Asif Mahmood, a prominent Pakistani-American physician and vice chairman of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). Mahmood has emerged as a key backer of PTI’s US outreach and praised Sulaiman and Kasim for their “bravery” and commitment to their father’s cause. “They are fighting not just for Imran Khan’s freedom, but for democratic fairness,” he said.

“Immense pride for @Kasim_Khan_1999 and Sulaiman Khan for their bravery in fighting for their father, Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s freedom, who has been unjustly imprisoned by the Pakistani military!

Huge thanks to my friend Amb. @RichardGrenell for standing for justice… pic.twitter.com/8s2mHUqbrn — Dr. Asif Mahmood (@DrMahmood40) July 23, 2025

Earlier this month, Imran’s sister Aleema Khan revealed that the brothers would travel to the US to raise awareness about their father’s treatment and would eventually visit Pakistan to join the movement. However, questions remain about their legal ability to engage in political activities within Pakistan, as both hold British citizenship.

Minister of State for Law Barrister Aqeel Malik has stated that under Pakistan’s Constitution, only citizens have the right to assemble, and foreigners are restricted from political activity. He warned that any breach of visa conditions could result in revocation. Meanwhile, PML-N leaders appear divided: Senator Irfan Siddiqui supported their right to visit but stressed that any political activity must remain within the law.

As the political temperature rises ahead of potential protests, the involvement of Khan’s family—especially on foreign soil—signals a new phase in PTI’s campaign, one that merges domestic pressure with international lobbying.