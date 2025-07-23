Pakistan, Bangladesh strike visa-free deal for diplomats

In a major diplomatic development, Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to allow visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic and official passports. The decision was made during a meeting between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The meeting marked a new phase in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations. Minister Naqvi received a warm welcome at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Dhaka, where he was presented with a guard of honour. Both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in areas of security cooperation, counter-terrorism, and training.

Officials from both countries agreed to enhance collaboration between police forces, including training exchanges and joint counter-terrorism efforts. They also discussed cooperation in combating drug trafficking and human smuggling. Bangladesh appreciated Pakistan’s offer to provide police training and support in internal security operations.

To ensure follow-up, a joint committee was formed to boost bilateral cooperation. The Pakistani side will be led by Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Agha. A high-level Bangladeshi delegation is expected to visit Islamabad soon, where it will tour the Safe City Project and the National Police Academy.

The Bangladeshi interior minister expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s cooperation and described Minister Naqvi’s visit as “deeply meaningful” for the future of bilateral relations. The meeting was attended by top officials from both sides, including state ministers, secretaries, and diplomats. This step is expected to open new avenues for regional collaboration and trust-building.