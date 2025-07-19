India ups pressure on ACC after Naqvi skips ICC summit

Tensions between India and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) are rising, as India has threatened to boycott the upcoming Asia Cup. The move comes in response to ACC President Mohsin Naqvi’s decision not to attend the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual meeting in Singapore in person. Instead, Naqvi will join the proceedings virtually, citing a scheduling conflict with a key Asia Cup meeting he is convening in Dhaka.

This ICC meeting marks the first to be chaired by Indian cricket chief Jay Shah in his new role, adding weight to India’s expectations of regional cooperation. However, Indian media claim that India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Oman are likely to boycott the Dhaka session, arguing that any decisions made there would be “illegitimate” without full member participation.

India has further warned that it will not take part in the Asia Cup unless the ACC changes the venue of the Dhaka meeting. Sources close to the ACC say Mohsin Naqvi has refused to shift the location, standing firm on the meeting’s importance and timing. The ACC has already offered all member nations the option to attend virtually to ensure inclusivity.

Behind the scenes, officials say the boycott threat may also reflect broader political tensions and unresolved scheduling disputes between India and Pakistan, especially regarding neutral venues and bilateral series. Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s caretaker sports minister, reportedly views India’s pressure as “undue influence” on regional cricket governance.

With the Asia Cup scheduled to be played later this year, this diplomatic standoff could impact not only the tournament’s planning but also wider cricketing ties in the region.