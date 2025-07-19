Zardari reaffirms Pakistan’s pledge to Kashmir

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid tribute to the people of Kashmir for their unwavering resolve and long-standing struggle for freedom. He issued a statement on the occasion of ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’, marking the historic resolution passed by Kashmiris on July 19, 1947. That resolution expressed their desire to join Pakistan.

The president called the day a symbol of the deep, natural, and permanent bond between Pakistan and the people of Kashmir. He praised Kashmiris for bravely passing the resolution in 1947, despite facing challenges. This, he said, reflected their clear and united will. He reminded the nation that Kashmiris have always stood firm with Pakistan.

President Zardari also acknowledged the decades-long struggle of Kashmiris under Indian occupation. He said they have continued their fight for self-determination with bravery and patience. Their sacrifices, he added, have become a global symbol of resistance and freedom. Despite harsh oppression, they have not lost hope.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s strong position, the president said the country will continue its full political, moral, and diplomatic support for Kashmir. He stressed that this support will remain until Kashmiris are granted their right to self-determination, as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions. He also showed confidence that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go to waste.

President Zardari concluded by saying that Pakistan stands firmly with Kashmir and will continue to raise its voice on every global platform. He urged the international community to recognize the just struggle of Kashmiris. He expressed hope that one day, Kashmir will be free from illegal Indian occupation.