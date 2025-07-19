SRK suffers injury during film shoot, sent to US for care

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was injured while shooting his upcoming action thriller King in Mumbai, say Indian media reports. The accident reportedly occurred during a stunt sequence, where he suffered a back injury.

Though not life-threatening, the injury has been confirmed as serious enough to require specialized care. Production sources say Shah Rukh has been flown to the United States, where he will receive treatment and rehabilitation at a top medical facility.

Doctors have prescribed at least a one-month rest period, during which all his physical activity and promotional commitments will be postponed. The film’s tight production schedule may require adjustments, but the team remains optimistic about his full recovery.

King had initially been directed by writer Sujoy Ghosh, but last year the reins were handed over to Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame. The movie has been in production since last year and is expected to release in 2026, featuring Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan and veteran actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Fans have begun sending their best wishes on social media using hashtags like #GetWellSoonSRK and #KingOnPause, flooding Twitter and Instagram with messages of support.