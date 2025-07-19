Turkish FM tells US: Syria conflict must end now

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged the United States to help bring an immediate end to the conflict in Syria. He spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a phone call on Saturday. A source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the details of the conversation. Fidan said Turkiye supports the US’s role in Syria and is ready to work together for lasting peace.

During the call, Fidan stressed that ongoing violence is worsening the humanitarian crisis. He mentioned that Israeli strikes inside Syria are making the situation even more serious. According to him, attacks on Syria’s land and people are not only wrong but also hurt regional peace efforts. Fidan warned that these actions damage Syria’s unity and weaken chances for a political solution.

The US is also worried about the growing violence. Secretary Rubio said Washington is closely watching the situation. He expressed concern over Israel’s military operations in Syria. The US wants to prevent the fighting from spreading to nearby regions. Rubio said America still believes in a diplomatic way forward.

Meanwhile, the US envoy to Turkiye confirmed a new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Syria. This came after days of deadly clashes in Syria’s Druze-majority area. Over 300 people died in the violence. The ceasefire is seen as a small step toward peace, but the future remains uncertain.

Both Turkiye and the US agree that more needs to be done. They believe all sides must work together. Peace talks, political solutions, and respect for borders are key to ending the war. Turkiye says it will keep pushing for peace and protecting Syria’s rights.