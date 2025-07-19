Kashmiris worldwide mark Pakistan Accession day

Kashmiris across the globe are commemorating Pakistan’s Accession Day today, marking the historic decision made on July 19, 1947, when Kashmir’s true representatives voted to join Pakistan despite ongoing oppression by Indian forces.

According to reports, the resolution was passed at a meeting held at Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan’s residence, reflecting the aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims for freedom and union with Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other political leaders issued special messages, emphasizing the day as a symbol of the natural bond between Kashmir and Pakistan.

President Zardari stated that the Kashmiri struggle for freedom will never be in vain. Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir’s right to self-determination, acknowledging the undying sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs. He highlighted the growing spirit of freedom among Kashmiris despite the brutal presence of over one million Indian troops.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi saluted the martyrs who valued their ideological connection with Pakistan above life itself. He called Accession Day a bright chapter in history, one that has survived time, oppression, and violence.

Leaders from Azad Kashmir, Punjab, and various political parties also praised Kashmiris’ enduring courage. Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife, Mishal Malik, described the day as a reaffirmation of Kashmir’s loyalty, hope, and love for Pakistan.