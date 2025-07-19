Pakistan-India clash took down five jets, Trump tells lawmakers

US President Donald Trump revealed that up to five fighter jets were downed during the recent Pakistan-India military clash. Speaking at a dinner with Republican lawmakers, he referenced the hostilities sparked by an April attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Trump did not specify which side lost the aircraft but highlighted the seriousness of the situation before a May ceasefire.

The conflict intensified after India launched air strikes on Pakistan, blaming Islamabad for the Pahalgam attack — a charge Pakistan denied. In response, the Pakistan Air Force reportedly downed five Indian jets. India admitted to changing its air tactics after early losses, claiming it later gained an advantage before both sides agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.

Trump took credit for brokering the ceasefire, saying Washington played a key role in cooling tensions. He had earlier announced the truce on social media, following behind-the-scenes talks with both governments. However, India has downplayed this claim, insisting the decision was bilateral and without outside influence.

India, a strategic US partner in Asia, maintains that Pakistan must be held accountable for cross-border attacks. Pakistan has called for a neutral probe into the Kashmir incident. Meanwhile, both nations exchanged strikes using jets, drones, and artillery during the brief but intense conflict, leading to dozens of casualties.

The April attack in IIOJK, which killed 26 people, triggered one of the worst military escalations between the nuclear-armed neighbors in recent years. Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high, with both sides continuing to disagree over what triggered the violence and how it was resolved.